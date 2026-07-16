Ranking the OKC Thunder’s Offseason Moves From Best to Worst

For effectively two full seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder have run back the same roster, winning the NBA title in 2025 and finishing one quarter short of making the Finals in 2026. Now, for the first time in some time, OKC will look different.

The Thunder have seen a transformational offseason, re-signing players, drafting players and even trading two members of the title-winning team.

Below, we'll rank the Thunder's offseason moves from best to worst:

1. Re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein

Inking the team’s starting center to a new, long-term deal was far-and-away the biggest piece of the offseason for OKC.

Isaiah Hartenstein has become vital to the Thunder’s game-plan, offering toughness, rebounding and passing on the interior while allowing Chet Holmgren to play forward.

At minimum, re-signing Hartenstein felt like the biggest factor in keeping OKC a contender.

2. Picking up Luguentz Dort’s Team Option

The Thunder picked up Luguentz Dort’s team option weeks ago, and while that doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily continue to be a member of the team long-term, it in the least means they’ll be getting something.

Declining would’ve meant Dort walking in free agency. OKC will now either retain a starting-caliber player, or net assets on the trade market.

3. Drafting Aday Mara

The Thunder obviously covet the play-making big archetype, and took another bite at that apple in drafting Aday Mara No. 12 overall.

At 7-foot-4, he should provide long-term size, rebounding, passing and play-finishing, and could even make an impact in Year 1 due to his uniqueness.

4. Drafting Bennett Stirtz

Just four picks later, OKC gambled on a high-feel, versatile guard in Bennett Stirtz, who should be able to handle, shoot, play-make and more.

Due to offseason moves, Stirtz could be even more primed for minutes than the team’s lottery pick.

5. Re-signing Kenrich Williams

The Thunder didn’t pick up forward Kenrich Williams’ team option, but did sign him to a separate one-year deal to keep him in an OKC uniform.

Williams isn’t a consistent rotational contributor, but has been great in a pinch, and is a valued locker-room presence.

6. Trading Aaron Wiggins

A fiscally necessary move, the trading of Aaron Wiggins ranks low due to lost talent.

Wiggins was vital to helping the Thunder to the title in 2025, but slipped some last season on offense.

7. Trading Isaiah Joe

Similarly to Wiggins, Joe has played several notable years in a Thunder jersey, bombing threes and issuing sometimes-shocking dunks.

Still, in order to cut costs, he was one of the first to go due to an inability to impact in the postseason.