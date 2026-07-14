Who Makes the Rotation? Predicting the OKC Thunder’s Top Players

For the first time in years, the Oklahoma City Thunder have undergone real change.

For the better part of two entire seasons, OKC ran back the same core group, with only Dillon Jones not returning following a championship season. But following a Western Conference Finals exit at the hands of the Spurs and facing team-building challenges, the organization was finally forced to switch things up.

Over the course of the offseason, Oklahoma City has drafted three players, traded two, re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams to new deals, and picked up Luguentz Dort’s option. Despite the swapping of only a few players, the Thunder have now finally seen some real turnover.

Despite that, OKC is still firmly in position to contend, if not still the best and most talented roster in the league. Even more, head coach Mark Daigneault has consistently reached deep into the bench, meaning plenty of players will be able to earn playing time if they see early success.

Below, we’ll attempt to project the Thunder’s rotation:

The starting five:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Luguentz Dort

Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren

Isaiah Hartenstein

OKC is likely set to run back the same starting five, having picked up Isaiah Hartenstein long-term and Dort for at least one more season. Barring a Dort trade, they’re likely set to stick with the continuity that saw them win the title a season ago.

Off the bench:

Ajay Mitchell

Cason Wallace

Alex Caruso

Jaylin Williams

Jared McCain

Bennett Stirtz

Aday Mara

Projecting OKC’s bench and true rotation is the harder piece. Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso are shoo-ins as the most talented pieces, and Jaylin Williams remains the only other proven big outside of the starting 7-footers.

Jared McCain makes plenty of sense as a rotational bet as well, stepping in with 3-point shooting and play-making following the departures of Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. He was solid in the postseason for OKC, and should be even moreso with an offseason under his belt.

It’s no guarantee that the team’s 2026 first-round picks in Bennett Stirtz and Aday Mara truly crack the consistent rotation, though Stirtz’ 3-point shooting seems a must if others don’t take a leap.

The team will also need another talent infusion in the frontcourt, and Mara’s health and uniqueness at 7-foot-3 gives him a slight edge over Sorber at this point.

Outside looking in:

Kenrich Williams

Nikola Topic

Thomas Sorber

Kenrich Williams remains a viable plug-and-play piece, and is certain to see plenty of time, though he’s not a rotational lock at this point.

Both Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber have dealt with extensive injuries early in their careers, and will need to prove themselves play-able before penciling them into minutes.