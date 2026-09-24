Another Ajay Mitchell Leap Could Complicate Things for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City has plenty of questions to answer next season, and another big year from Ajay Mitchell could add to that list.

The Thunder have made some moves this offseason to cut down their roster size and create some more financial and apron flexibility going into the 2026-27 season. After coming up a game shy of another NBA Finals appearance last season, the Thunder are again among the favorites to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2027.

Despite losing some key depth over the past few months, the Thunder have plenty of talent returning and incoming to help the franchise try and earn its second ring. One of the most interesting pieces of the Thunder roster is undeniably third-year guard Ajay Mitchell.

After injuries derailed a promising rookie season, Mitchell came back with a vengeance in year two and quickly became one of the most intriguing players in the league.

Entering the second season of a three-year deal that comes with a team option on the final year, his upcoming campaign will have a significant impact on his future. Given that Cason Wallace is expected to take over in the starting lineup for Lu Dort, Mitchell will likely slot into a sixth man role and be an immediate frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year.

Given how he performed in the 2026 postseason, especially in the second round against the Lakers, it wouldn’t be any surprise to see Mitchell force Mark Daigneault’s hand and enter the first five at some point. With Oklahoma City also navigating a potential rookie extension or a 2027 restricted free agency for Wallace, the roles for those two young guards should be a big storyline to watch, even with their different play styles.

Ultimately, Mitchell having another breakout year and playing like an All-Star would be great for the Thunder in the short-term as they look to win another ring. Yet, it could also lead to some more issues as the team navigates the final years of this decade and into the 2030s.

Of course, with the cost-cutting moves this offseason and Oklahoma City set to move into a new arena in a couple of seasons, ownership should be more than willing to spend whatever it takes to keep this team together. Considering the second apron is a virtual inevitability with the big three under contract, there also won’t be any restrictions on that front that should stop the Thunder from paying Mitchell, Wallace and others.

Still, the NBA isn’t always that straightforward, and it’s easy to see how another big year from Mitchell could lead to some problems for Oklahoma City, albeit good problems to have.