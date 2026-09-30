Sam Presti Shares Update on OKC Thunder Celebration Plans For Russell Westbrook

This offseason, the NBA world saw an all-time great in Russell Westbrook retire from the game. Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP, nine-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, three-time assist champion, All-Rookie, Nine-time All-NBA member, and part of the 75th anniversary team who averaged a triple-double for four seasons, has stepped away from the game.

Westbrook played the prime of his 18 -year career in Oklahoma City (11 seasons) and is a lock for the Hall of Fame. There is no question that the Oklahoma City Thunder will honor the NBA legend in some capacity. Soon enough, Westbrook's No. 0 will join Nick Collison's No. 4 in the rafters of the Paycom Center. Many believe Westbrook will be the first player in Thunder history to have his own statue.

At his beginning of the season media availability, top Thunder executive Sam Presti knew he would be asked about how and when the team would honor Westbrook. He got out in front of it during his opening statement.

"I also want to take a moment to congratulate Russell on just an unbelievable career, Hall of Fame career. We're very fortunate that a lot of those years took place in Oklahoma City. Much has been talked about with respect to his on-court play, but I think his attitude, his mentality, those types of things also were huge boosts to our community, and I think we're well-regarded, and obviously his involvement today here is still pretty remarkable. So we're really excited and happy for him.

"I know people might want to ask me later on if we have plans or what we're going to do to recognize him. I can tell you we don't have a firm plan yet, but we're certainly working on that. We want to make sure it's done with great intention, and we'll fill you in when we have a chance.

"I do want to mention that on November 2, Russell will be honored by the Memorial. We're having the Day One Luncheon. We have it every year. It's the countdown to the anniversary of the bombing. He'll be there. Hopefully people will come out, buy the tables, support the cause, and we hope to see everybody there," Presti said on Thursday.

It is clear the organization will do something for Westbrook and the timing of that event will be made public long enough in advanced for the fans to rally and be there to show respect for the legendary career.