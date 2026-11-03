Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Needs Help From Thunder Role Players

The Thunder’s superstar can work miracles, but it can’t be an every-night occurrence.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were looking to get back on track Monday night against the Cavaliers, as the team had lost its last two bouts. OKC’s wish did come true, as the Thunder got the win 117-112 over Cleveland, but it was easily a one-man show.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a clinic in this game, scoring 43 points, while also putting up eight assists and two steals. It was a statement game for the back-to-back Most Valuable Player, as he himself willed the Thunder to their fifth win of the season. However, this game showcased how it can’t just be Gilgeous-Alexander alone every night.

The superstar guard put up an insane number of points in this bout, yet the Thunder only won by five points. Gilgeous-Alexander got a little bit of help with Ajay Mitchell putting up 20 points and Kenrich Williams putting up 12, but other than that, it was a rough showing for OKC.

Jared McCain continued his shooting funk from three, missing all five attempts he took, along with Jaylin Williams, who only hit one of his five attempts. Isaiah Hartenstein put in work on the glass, grabbing 14 rebounds, but struggled offensively, scoring five points on 25% shooting from the floor.

This poor offensive performance by the Oklahoma City Thunder is something that has been apparent over the past couple of games, but Gilgeous-Alexander has proven he can counter that, just maybe not every time.

No matter how good Gilgeous-Alexander is, OKC won’t have a successful season if the other players don’t start stepping up. Yes, the Thunder don’t have their regular star power with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren out, but they have players who are capable of making things happen.

All three of McCain, Williams and Hartenstein have showcased that they can truly help lead this team to brighter places; now they’ll have to prove it. These three, along with the Thunder’s rookies, will have to step up and make sure that Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t alone in the fight for an OKC win on some nights.

Of course, whenever Oklahoma City needs Gilgeous-Alexander, he will be there to save the team and lead them to victory, but with other stars gone, it’s not likely he will be able to do that every night. Many Thunder players have opportunities to step up this season, and making sure Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t the only one playing well in the match is imperative for the Thunder to make the best of this season.