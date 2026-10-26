Ajay Mitchell Continues To Improve As The Season Begins

OKC’s rising star is starting to get his footing this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a hot start this season, as they are now 3-0 after the team’s win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Many different factors have gone into this early-season success for Oklahoma City, and one factor that could make the season better seems to be just getting started.

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell came into this season with a lot of pressure on him. The rising star made a statement in last year’s playoffs, being the team’s second-leading scorer, and was expected to keep this momentum going coming into this year. Mitchell didn’t start the season with a bang as he was quiet in the team’s first bout against the Spurs, only scoring four points in the 23 minutes he was on the court. However, it’s only been up for Mitchell from there.

In the team’s second bout, Mitchell had 12 points and was a menace on the defensive side of the ball with a whopping five steals and a block to go along with it. The young guard then improved on that last night against the Clippers, as he had 18 points, three steals, and added six rebounds and four assists to his total for the night.

Mitchell improving his performance every night has been an amazing sign for the season and could be imperative for OKC’s year. Especially with Jalen Williams' injury and his uncertain timeline, the young guard will once again need to step into a bigger role, as he did last season.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 13.6 points per game for OKC, giving the team a solid boost in every game he played. Now with a different roster and the possibility of no Williams again, Mitchell’s big leap might have to turn into a superstar year. While it is a lot of pressure to put on the young guard, he’ll still have the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to help him as the season continues.

It isn’t smart to think that Mitchell will be able to play at the level that Williams is capable of every night, but in times when the Thunder need him most, Mitchell will have to showcase why he came into this season with so much hype. He’ll get another opportunity on Monday night as OKC takes on the Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back, and with multiple people out, he will be able to showcase exactly how much he is capable of.