Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Needs More from OKC Thunder Teammates

Oklahoma City has one of the league’s deepest teams, and it needs to better utilize it to take some pressure off its superstar.

As the Thunder make moves this offseason to prepare for next season, it’s clear that the team is still a title favorite and will continue to be in contention so long as this core sticks together. Along with that, health will be a key factor moving forward, and getting some luck on that front could be a massive difference-maker for Oklahoma City next season.

After having so many players miss time with injuries in the regular season and again in the playoffs, the Thunder couldn’t quite overcome their misfortune. Still winning 64 games and finishing one win away from the NBA Finals, the Thunder are in great shape going into next season.

However, one key thing that could keep Oklahoma City more primed for the postseason is a slight reduction in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s load. While he spent plenty of games sitting out fourth quarters last season, he also spent plenty of games having to grind out wins.

With Jalen Williams playing only 33 games, Ajay Mitchell only hitting 57 games and numerous other injuries down the roster, Gilgeous-Alexander’s load sometimes appeared to be a bit much. Eventually winning Clutch Player of the Year for his performances down the stretch that ultimately secured the NBA’s best record, Gilgeous-Alexander was tasked with being a superstar on a nightly basis.

While that’s great for regular season storylines and also gave him another MVP, it also came with a cost in the postseason. Often looking worn down and fatigued in the conference finals, even with adequate recent rest, the load he had to carry clearly played a role in the Thunder’s demise.

His usage rates were still on par with his past few seasons, but his lack of help on the perimeter, coupled with San Antonio’s physical defense, made things tough. Add in all of the times Gilgeous-Alexander faced similar situations in the regular season, and that wear may have added up to be too much over time.

After going all the way to Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2025 as well, the Thunder’s star may just need a slightly reduced load next season to be fully optimized for the postseason. That’s likely as simple as Williams, Mitchell and Chet Holmgren staying healthy, but it can’t be understated how crucial it could be to get more star-like contributions from that trio throughout the first 82 to allow Gilgeous-Alexander to more effectively put the team on his back in the postseason.