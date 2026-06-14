Should OKC Thunder Consider Bringing Back Branden Carlson?

Oklahoma City is set for an offseason of big decisions, but there’s one intriguing player who has gone under the radar.

The Thunder’s next few weeks will feature some moves that impact the short and long-term future of the organization. As Sam Presti tries to navigate the Thunder’s financial situation alongside their desire to compete for another title in 2027 and beyond, this summer won’t be quiet.

While the likes of Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace will surely dominate the headlines, Branden Carlson could be an interesting name to watch. The big man has spent the past two seasons with the Thunder, finishing the 2025 campaign on a two-way deal and spending the entirety of this season on a two-way contract.

Although he’s not someone who’s been able to make an impact in the postseason, he delivered some valuable minutes for Oklahoma City for small stints in the regular season. Averaging two blocks per 36 minutes and shooting 36% from three this season, Carlson’s skillset as a 7-footer could make him a target for many teams in free agency.

Although Carlson is set to become a restricted free agent, it’s hard to imagine he ends up back in Oklahoma City on anything other than a two-way deal, given the Thunder’s roster situation. With three bigs making contributions already, and Thomas Sorber entering the fold next season, Carlson may not have much room to make an impact, even if he remains with the team.

Of course, injuries down low are always possible, and every other big man has at least some injury history to consider. Ultimately, having Carlson on a two-way deal would be a solid investment for the Thunder again, as the 27-year-old has already developed since arriving in Oklahoma City, and the Thunder are unlikely to find a two-way big man who can be more helpful.

On the other hand, Carlson may be gone simply because he’s better than a typical two-way player. Although he’s had limited opportunities for the league-leading Thunder over the past couple of years, he made a clear statement in the final two games of the regular season.

With starters resting on both sides in Oklahoma City’s final matchups against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, Carlson shined. He put up 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against Denver before capping off the regular season with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks against Phoenix.

Those outings proved exactly why Oklahoma City would be smart to bring him back on a two-way deal, but it also showcased why there’s a solid chance he’ll be entering next season on a standard contract somewhere else.