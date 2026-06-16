Where Would Aaron Wiggins Fit for OKC Thunder Next Season?

Oklahoma City has some decisions to make this offseason, but one potential departure could still play a key role next season.

Over the next few weeks, the Thunder will be looking to get their roster set for the 2026-27 season. After falling in the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder have an idea of where they must improve to get themselves back to the top of the league next year.

With a couple of first-round picks to use, the Thunder also have the difficult task of opening roster spots for their next draftees. While there are several candidates for departure, Aaron Wiggins has been near the top of the list.

After spending the 2024-25 season as one of the Thunder’s top scorers and a key contributor for the team during the title run, he was unable to find that same success last season. Dropping to 9.4 points per game and shooting a career-worst 43.1% from the field, Wiggins struggles to contribute consistently forced him out of Mark Daigneault’s rotation in the postseason.

Still, there could be a role for him in 2026-27 if Sam Presti and company choose to keep him around. Of course, the No. 1 reason Oklahoma City would keep him around is its faith in him to have a bounce-back season.

Getting back to being an extra scoring option and an effective outside shooter would give him a chance to settle into a role similar to the one he had in 2025. Beyond the obvious need for a bounce-back season, Wiggins’ frame and skillset make him a unique piece for the Thunder roster.

While being 6-foot-5 doesn’t necessarily make him stand out, Wiggins has shown an ability to play a bit bigger than his size, which can be incredibly helpful on the wing for a Thunder squad that has an abundance of guards. Being able to play at forward was incredibly helpful for the Thunder in their title run, and it was something they missed at times in 2026, especially without Jalen Williams.

Of course, Oklahoma City could always look to find someone to play that similar role in the draft, which would likely mean the end of Wiggins’ tenure with the Thunder. However, if there’s still a clear spot for Wiggins to slot into and contribute next season after the draft, he might just be able to stick around.

It’s impossible to say what Presti and the Thunder will opt to do over the next few weeks, but Wiggins could still contribute next season if given the opportunity.