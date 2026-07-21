The OKC Thunder’s Identity has Changed Following Three Offseason Trades

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder executed their third trade of the offseason, sending out longtime starter Luguentz Dort to Atlanta for three second-round picks.

Where the trading of bench pieces in Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe weren’t entirely surprising, Dort’s departure from the team — while expected — is still sure to send ripple effects through the roster.

So much so, that OKC will likely have an entirely new identity next season.

To understand how, one would first need to understand exactly what Dort brought for the better part of seven seasons. During that stint, he was among the more impactful perimeter defenders in the league, offering up a sturdy frame, but the mobility to clear ball screens.

Dort only netted one All-Defense selection, but played multiple years of tough defense on the league’s best players on a nightly basis. Alongside Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, he created a fearsome trio that could funnel perimeter players to one of the top shot-blockers in the league in Chet Holmgren.

OKC is ready to supplement some of what Dort brought in the starting lineup, likely with Wallace, though it won’t be without cost to the defense as a whole. The trio was made better via one another, and are now down to just two, with Caruso having been saved some through the regular season.

The Thunder have now lost an All-Defense talent, but are set to be a more talented offensive team, leading to a potential shift in identity as a whole.

Last year’s mid-season addition of Jared McCain was already a step toward that, offering a more versatile version of the role player OKC has sought after. Internal development for players like Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and more should continue to come on the offensive end, and the team’s more readymade rookie in Bennett Stirtz packs a more offensive-slanted punch as well.

That’s not to say that the Thunder won’t take defense seriously — that would be a farcry for head coach Mark Daigneault, especially with all of Holmgren, Wallace and Caruso still rostered. But in order to take down the NBA’s top dogs, offensive fire-power could be OKC’s new strategy, utilizing two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, as well as Ajay Mitchell to outscore opponents.

The Thunder have ranked as the league's top defense for years now, and are likely still set to sit at or near the top. Though they're likely to take a jump forward in the scoring department, too, which could work out longterm.