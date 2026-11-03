The Thunder Could Continue To Benefit From Bennett Stirtz's Efficient Play

Oklahoma City’s young guard made the most of his opportunity.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took home their fifth win of the season on Monday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112. This was a big win for OKC, as it showcased that the team has the ability to get the job done without its missing star players, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.

Monday night was the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander show, as the star guard had 43 points to help lead the Thunder to victory. Ajay Mitchell helped out with 20 points of his own, and the Thunder’s rookies even got into the action some.

Aday Mara played 20 minutes in this bout and had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Bennett Stirtz had one of the most efficient nights on the floor. The rookie guard only played for 12 minutes in this bout, but he made every second count, scoring nine points on his 75% shooting from beyond the arc.

These were big shots as well, as two were hit in the second quarter to help Oklahoma City extend their lead, and one was hit in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 102. Stirtz proved in this bout that no matter the amount of time he is given, he can make a difference for the better.

Stirtz has had some solid performances in his first couple of games in the NBA, and is showing that he is only going to improve. Stirtz has had three games where he has played more than 20 minutes, and if he continues the efficiency he showcased on Monday, this could become the new normal as the season continues.

This would help the Thunder out, as the team’s three-point shooting has been lackluster so far this season, and sharpshooter Jared McCain has not been himself in the past three games. OKC could utilize Stirtz’s ability to shoot from deep, as it would both strengthen the team’s deep-range shooting and take the pressure off McCain, allowing him to be freed up.

Stirtz might just be a rookie this year, but this Thunder squad will take all the help that it can get with the number of injuries this early in the season. Stirtz has shown he can take some of the offensive load off of other players and can hit shots when need be. This could earn Stirtz more minutes in the long run, and if it does, hopefully the young guard keeps the same efficiency he has shown thus far.