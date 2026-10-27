The Thunder's Young Core Has Even More Responsibility Amidst Injuries

The Thunder’s young players have acquired an even bigger workload.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already run into a major issue this early in the season with the injuries to Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. Both players are expected to be out for most of the season, if not the full season, with Williams suffering a severe lower-left-leg injury and Wallace tearing his labrum in his left shoulder.

With the absence of these two key players, Oklahoma City will have to turn to a young core that was already set to have a large workload. This was seen on full display in OKC’s latest game against the Phoenix Suns, as Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and Kenrich Williams were added to the starting lineup, due to Chet Holmgren also being out Monday night.

The young bucks McCain and Mitchell performed well, as McCain had 18 points and Mitchell led the team with his new career high of 30 points. These two guards were projected to have a decent-sized role this year anyway, but it’s the rookies who are now being truly thrown into the fire.

Three rookies hit the floor for the Thunder on Monday night as Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Josh Dix each had at least 20 minutes of playing time. Mara put on a good showing, as he had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. However, Stirtz and Dix will have to continue to grow, as they are more capable than the performance they each put on.

These meaningful minutes are not going anywhere soon, as the young players will only be leaned on more as the season carries on. Additionally, just as Holmgren missed the game on Monday, if other veterans have to rest, these rookies will be expected to help lead the team.

This is not the situation that Oklahoma City had planned to be in this early in the season, but the team can only react and adapt from here. The Thunder still have stars at the helm, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren can perform at the highest level possible. Additionally, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams will be solid contributors off the bench and will also be helping to take some of the workload.

With all this said, it doesn’t take away from the fact that OKC’s young players will still be relied on heavily for the rest of the year. The Thunder’s championship hopes have no doubt dwindled, but that doesn’t mean these young players can’t grow them back.