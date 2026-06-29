The Thunder Reserves Will Need Another Big Season Next Year

The Thunder reserves will need to continue to impact games.

The offseason has begun for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now they are trying to figure out how exactly they can get back to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy once again. Oklahoma City might not have to figure out too much, as they were quite close to their goal, even being riddled with injuries.

The reason for this can be largely attributed to the depth of OKC’s roster. The Thunder saw countless occasions where a player from the bench unit would step up to the moment and help lead OKC in a game. This happened both in regular-season games and on the biggest stage Oklahoma City saw this year, the Western Conference Finals.

No matter what changes or don’t change about the Thunder’s roster or game plan this upcoming year, the impact from the bench will have to continue to be the same.

Oklahoma City is considered to have one of the best reserve groups in the entire league and has the numbers to back that up. Out of every bench in the league, the Thunder have the best net rating by far, posting a 337 in total this season. To put it into perspective, the Celtics’ bench posted the second-best net rating, and they only amounted to 188 in total this season.

The continued domination from the bench unit is expected next season, and if it continues the trend its on, it might just get better. A prime example of this is one of the leaders off the bench in Ajay Mitchell. Mitchell had an incredible breakout season this past year, as he averaged seven more points this season than he did last season.

Mitchell became a key piece in OKC’s rotation last season and even was the Thunder’s fourth leading scorer in points per game, averaging 13.6. However, Mitchell isn’t the only big boost off the bench as players like Jaylin Williams, Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe took over games by themselves this year, willing OKC to big wins.

Even guys like Alex Caruso were able to come off the bench in the playoffs and be a huge part of OKC reaching the conference finals.

OKC’s star players are always going to be expected to carry most of the load in games, but at times when they aren’t having their best game, the Thunder’s second unit will have to continue to be able to handle big situations themselves.