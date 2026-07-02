This Offseason Confirms The OKC Thunder Will Need Jalen Williams Healthy To Compete

The Thunder are more than ever in need of their star wing.

The NBA is in the midst of one of the craziest offseasons in recent history, as teams are making blockbuster moves to try and win a championship right now. Huge names have been added to good teams, creating dominant forces that have the potential to stand up to OKC, which is why the Thunder need one of their best players ready to play their best basketball.

Jalen Williams had a rough battle with injuries last year, missing the beginning of the season with a wrist injury, only to battle back and deal with hamstring injuries for the majority of the season. This caused the star wing to only play in 33 games during the regular season. Unfortunately, this trend continued in the postseason with Williams only playing in five games in the playoffs.

Even with Williams out, the Thunder still made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals and pushed the Spurs to seven games. However, it’s now known that OKC will need Williams to make it all the way, especially with how other teams have loaded up their rosters.

The West has grown in strength, as the Timberwolves have added LaMelo Ball to pair up with star guard Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant is headed to Portland to team up with Deni Avdija, not to mention the Spurs have also added Tobias Harris to a squad that is fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

If the Thunder are able to get past the West, they will then take on an undoubtedly loaded new East team, which could be the 76ers with Jaylen Brown, a Toronto team with a Kawhi Leonard reunion or even a Heat team that now has Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With all these teams adding secondary stars to their rosters, OKC will need Williams back to full strength. He has the capability to be one of the best players in the league, as he was during the 2024-25 season when he averaged 21.6 points and 5.3 rebounds on his way to his first All-NBA selection.

There is no doubt that the Thunder’s championship window is still right now, and they are still one of the favorites to take it all the way next year. However, in order to do so, OKC will need its team at full strength, and that means Williams playing his best basketball.