Tier Ranking Every Player on the OKC Thunder Roster for 2026-27

The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the NBA's deepest rosters.

Sam Presti has assembled a talented group through the draft, trades and a few free agency signings.

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, here's a tier ranking of each player on OKC's roster. The list includes standard contract players only.

Tier 1: Superstar

Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The first tier needs little explanation.

Oklahoma City's star guard has won consecutive MVP awards and averaged more than 30 points per game each of the past four seasons, becoming one of the top players in the NBA.

In 2026-27, Gilgeous-Alexander will compete for his third consecutive Michael Jordan Trophy and should be poised for another big statistical season.

Tier 2: Star

Players: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell

While Holmgren is coming off a disappointing Western Conference Finals performance and Williams dealt with injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, both players have earned All-NBA, All-Star and All-Defense honors over the past two seasons.

Holmgren tallied 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2025-26.

Williams only played 33 games last year, but averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc in 2024-25.

Mitchell hasn't ascended to the level of a star yet, but enjoyed a breakout second season in the NBA that included an impressive postseason performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tier 3: Role players

Players: Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams

This tier is what sets OKC apart from most of the other teams around the NBA.

The Thunder have a platoon of talented role players on the roster who give Mark Daigneault one of the best second units in the league and complement the team's stars.

From proven veterans to young players still on their rookie contracts, Oklahoma City has a versatile group with multiple skill sets.

Tier 4: Unknowns

Players: Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber, Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz

The players in this tier have the potential to move into the above group in the coming seasons, but will have to prove themselves on the court first.

Topic, Sorber, Mara and Stirtz were all top-20 picks in the NBA Draft, but only Topic has appeared in an NBA contest after playing 10 games with the Thunder in 2025-26.

The Thunder will likely need one of the players in this tier to become a solid rotation player in the coming years to maintain the team's impressive depth.