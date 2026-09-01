Are The Thunder Putting Too Much Pressure On Their Rising Stars?

Are the Thunder counting on their young players too much?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into next season with a fairly different roster than they have had in previous seasons and will be leaning upon new players as a result. The squad still has its backbone of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to hold it down, but will need help from its young players throughout the season. However, are they expecting too much?

OKC is expecting some young players to not only step up, but also be a focal point of the team. Cason Wallace is expected to move into the starting spot after Lu Dort’s departure this offseason, and although the young guard is sound defensively, he will be expected to produce on the offensive side of the ball as well.

The most points Wallace has averaged at this point in his career was last season, when he had 8.6 points per game. This is not the output that will be expected of him next year, and although he had a great shooting show out in the postseason, keeping it up for 82 games will be difficult for the fourth-year player.

Ajay Mitchell is another guard who is expected to make another big leap. Mitchell put his name on the map this previous season, as he solidified himself as a rising star in the league. Now, with more opportunities on the horizon for the young guard, OKC is expecting him to be even better. His expected leap goes as far as possibly taking home the Sixth Man of the Year Award, as he will be tasked with leading OKC’s backup unit.

While these two guards will definitely be carrying the heavier loads, other young players will be given a larger role as well. Jared McCain will be expected to have the ball in his hands more than he’s used to, and rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz could see solid minutes from the beginning.

Additionally, if the Thunder run into injuries as they have in the past, this will only make the workload for the young players heavier and will cause them to be thrown into the fire with no safety net.

OKC has some of the best rising stars in the entire league, who will no doubt turn into big names one day, but are they ready this season? Only time will tell if the rising stars can handle the pressure, but if anyone can do it, it's them