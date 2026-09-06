Why The Thunder's Best Shot To Win It All Is Right Now

The Thunder might be in a situation where they have to win now.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are entering this season as one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship, just like they have been for the past couple of years. OKC hopes to take home its second title in three years, after coming up short last year in the Western Conference Finals. The squad will have to compete with a slightly different roster due to roster moves this season, but that might be a sign of why competing this year is so important.

This offseason, Oklahoma City saw the departures of three key pieces: Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort due to salary issues. OKC survived and still looks to have a team that can compete, but the squad hasn’t seen the end of these issues.

The Thunder still have one roster spot open that will fill more of the team’s salary, and multiple players are set for contract extensions in the near future. Cason Wallace will be a restricted free agent after this season, and his offer will not be a small one when the time comes. Additionally, Ajay Mitchell has a team option next season followed by free agency the year after. Mitchell’s contract talks won’t be light ones, as the young star is expected to be a big part of the organization in the future.

The decisions don’t end there either, as both Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain will have to have extensions added to their contracts in the future, leaving an even tougher decision for the organization.

As we saw this past offseason, it's basically impossible to keep a championship squad together; therefore, it’s not likely that all of these players will be able to stay on the roster. Knowing this, OKC should have the mindset that it's now or never for a championship this season.

The squad will no doubt still have the talent to compete in the future with players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren sticking around, but it’ll be hard to find role players as elite as their own again.

So while championship hopes for the Thunder aren’t going to dwindle anytime soon, the squad no doubt has the best shot this season to bring home another title. If OKC doesn’t win this year, it’ll have to start racking its brain to find affordable players, because unfortunately, the Thunder are currently developing players who will soon be above their pay grade.