What Another Scoring Title Could Mean for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s superstar is gearing up for another big season, and being a league leader again could certainly mean something special.

As the Thunder navigate the wild NBA offseason and make their decisions to build next season’s roster, most of the team is able to focus on their preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is among those already putting in the work as he looks to lead his team back to the top of the league next year.

A two-time MVP and NBA champion, Gilgeous-Alexander has already entered some rare company in NBA history. At this point, it may almost seem like he doesn’t have many more milestones to achieve.

However, there’s one more mark that could be within reach next season that could further add to Gilgeous-Alexander’s legacy. While there’s the obvious accomplishments, such as a third MVP or another championship, there’s another under-the-radar goal that could help Gilgeous-Alexander cement himself in league history.

That milestone would be a second scoring title. Averaging at least 30 points per game for four straight seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has still only managed to secure one scoring title, averaging a league-leading 32.7 points in the 2024-25 season.

With that in mind, another scoring title for Gilgeous-Alexander could put him among some elite company. Throughout league history, there have been 21 players to win multiple scoring titles.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander would not only join that group, but he would also join the list of players who have won multiple scoring titles and multiple MVPs, which currently contains five players: Bob Pettit, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry.

Of course, another scoring title could put Gilgeous-Alexander on track to secure a third straight MVP, which hasn’t been done since Larry Bird. While Gilgeous-Alexander’s elite scoring will be on display next season and could lead him to some rare air, another year of that caliber from him could also bode well for Oklahoma City.

Sure, it’d be nice for him and the Thunder if he had some extra rest throughout the year, but a statement season after falling one game short of the NBA Finals could be massive for the team. If Gilgeous-Alexander can play at that level yet again while having a healthy supporting cast around him, it’s hard to imagine any scenario where Oklahoma City doesn’t finish with the league’s best record again.

The Thunder’s title hopes begin and end with Gilgeous-Alexander, and leading the league in scoring could put Oklahoma City’s superstar in position to get back to the top.