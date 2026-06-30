The OKC Thunder's Roster Shake-Up Doesn't Seem To Be Over Quite Yet

The Thunder aren’t in the clear just yet.

This offseason has been a hectic one as the NBA has changed drastically, with players going from team to team. The Oklahoma City Thunder are no different, as they have added players through the draft but have also had to let players go.

The first was Aaron Wiggins, who OKC sent to the Hawks in return for two second-round picks, followed by Isaiah Joe, who the Thunder sent to the Pistons for the same price. Oklahoma City then, luckily, was able to keep some players around, as they re-signed Isiah Hartenstein to a three-year deal and picked up the team option on Lu Dort for next season. However, the team then declined Kenrich Williams’ team option, making him a free agent this offseason.

While this offseason has been a wild ride, it doesn’t look like the roster shake-up is quite over for Oklahoma City. Even after dumping Joe’s, Wiggin’s, and Williams’ contracts, the Thunder are still over the second apron. This is not a place that the Thunder want to be, meaning it is a very real possibility that someone else's salary gets dumped.

The strongest possibility of this happening is still probably Dort. He did just get extended to one more year with the Thunder, but he can still be traded, and it’s a salary dump that would put OKC close to getting b below that second apron.

It’s hard to choose anyone to dump, especially when that player is as sound defensively as Dort; the Thunder just have crazy depth. Dort seemed to take a step back offensively this season as well, and with multiple Thunder guards like Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams being so dominant on both ends, Dort seems like the leading option.

Of course, moving on from a player in the offseason would mean needing a replacement, which could come in the form of a two-way contract or just a cheaper signing. Meaning OKC could either bring Kenrich Williams back on a veteran minimum contract, and it could also mean that someone like Otega Oweh could get a real shot early on the Thunder’s roster.

Oklahoma City could decide to make a move now or wait til the NBA trade deadline to avoid the second apron, but in the end, another roster shake-up will happen. It’s been a crazy offseason as the Thunder are in pursuit of another NBA title, and only time will tell if each piece of this offseason was the right one.