What Does the Future Hold for Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic with OKC Thunder?

The NBA 2026-27 NBA season is rapidly approaching.

Teams around the league have held their annual media days and started training camp, with preseason games set to begin on Oct. 3 before the regular season tips off on Oct. 20.

Oklahoma City held its media day on Sept. 28 and general manager Sam Presti spoke on Sept. 24 to preview the upcoming campaign. In his conversation with the media, Presti noted that two of the Thunder's recent first-round picks, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, will be limited in training camp.

Sam Presti mentioned Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic will be limited in training camp after such a long layoff from injuries it makes a more complex return to play protocols they need to account for both issues with Sorber and Topic each coming back from multiple injuries — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) September 24, 2026

This continues a pattern of missing time due to injury for both players, who have played a combined 10 NBA games.

Topic was picked No. 12 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and missed the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a torn ACL prior to the draft. Topic returned for the 2025 Summer League, but was shut down in the preseason after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Serbian guard worked his way back onto the court, appearing in 10 NBA games and averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in 2025-26.

More time on the court during the 2026 Summer League would have been beneficial for Topic, but another injury held the 21-year-old guard out again. Now, heading into his third NBA season with limited experience, Topic will be limited in training camp.

While Topic isn't to blame for the setbacks, another injury will make it even more difficult for the young guard to carve out minutes among a strong group of backcourt players in Oklahoma City.

As a result, the Thunder may move on from Topic for financial reasons in the near future.

Sorber has dealt with similar struggles to begin his NBA career.

As a freshman at Georgetown, Sorber missed a portion of the 2024-25 season with an injury, then suffered a torn ACL prior to his rookie season and missed the 2025-26 campaign with OKC.

Sorber's recovery caused him to miss the 2026 Summer League, and now the young big man will also be limited in training camp, according to Presti.

Similar to Topic, Sorber's lack of availability could cause him to fall behind in the Thunder's rotation and struggle to earn consistent playing time. OKC drafted Aday Mara in the first round of the 2026 class, and the former Michigan standout could make it difficult for Sorber to become a consistent part of the Thunder's lineup.