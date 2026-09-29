Alex Caruso Uncertain About Role, But Confident in OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s veteran guard is set for another season, even if he’s not sure exactly what it might entail.

On Monday, the Thunder had their unofficial start to the 2026-27 campaign with media day in Oklahoma City. With players back in Paycom Center to preview the next 82 games and more, there was no shortage of storylines for the Thunder to talk about.

Back in Oklahoma City for his third season with the squad, Alex Caruso spoke about how the uncertainty within the NBA also leads to uncertainty within his role. Noting how a number of factors can impact a team at various points, he explained how taking the season one step at a time is crucial.

“I can't comment on what it will be like this season just because each season kind of holds a different story and you don't really know what the NBA is going to look like three months from now,” Caruso said. “Everything changes in a three-month span, that's how I like to look at it, from beginning of the season, midseason, post-trade deadline, playoffs, off-season. Everything changes so much that it's hard to predict.”

As the Thunder look to navigate through another long season, they’ll have to deal with the departures of some key members. Without Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, the Thunder will have some guys filling different roles compared to past years, which could include Caruso.

Of course, those decisions will be made by head coach Mark Daigneault, who is heading into his seventh year at the helm in Bricktown. While Daigneault has plenty of big decisions in front of him, Caruso explained what makes his head coach special and ready to lead the Thunder again next season.

“I think one of Mark's strengths [is] that he kind of holds everybody to the same standard and has the same expectations for you.,” Caruso said. “If you're going to be out there, you're out there because he trusts you to get the job done.”

Considering Caruso’s importance to Oklahoma City over the past couple of seasons, it’s clear that Daigneault trusts the veteran to get the job done every night. That has held true especially in the postseason, where Caruso has become a fan favorite and etched himself into Thunder history.

Considering all of the offseason changes, there’s a chance Caruso’s postseason-focused role could be altered a bit in 2026-27. Regardless of what happens with his role next season, Caruso knows he’ll be ready to perform when his number is called.

“I think I've played pretty well in the last two postseasons, and that's been good for me and the team,” Caruso said. “But this year might be different. You can't script it. You don't know what's going to happen.

“I'm kind of just, you know, just ready for whatever role I have to take. That's kind of how I've always been as a player, and that will probably be the same this year.”