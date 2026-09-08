Which OKC Thunder Players are Under the Most Pressure in 2026-27?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be one of the NBA's best teams again in 2026-27.

With high expectations once again, there is significant pressure on a handful of OKC's players heading into the upcoming campaign.

Jalen Williams is returning from an injury riddled season and will look for a bounce back this year, while Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain will seemingly get larger roles after the Thunder's offseason trades.

Here's a look at the three players on Oklahoma City's roster facing the most pressure in 2026-27.

3. Thomas Sorber

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sorber missed the 2025-26 season after tearing his ACL before his rookie year.

Sorber didn't play in the 2026 Summer League, either, and will seemingly make his Thunder debut during the preseason.

As the Thunder search for more depth in the frontcourt, especially for the future when Isaiah Hartenstein is no longer on the roster, OKC needs its young big men, like Sorber, to perform well.

Oklahoma City drafted Aday Mara in the first round of the 2026 draft, and Sorber could struggle to find a spot in the rotation if he doesn't show potential during the second year of his rookie contract.

2. Nikola Topic

Similar to Sorber, Topic is a first-round pick who has been hampered by injuries during the first few years of his career.

After being selected No. 12 overall in 2024, the 21-year-old has appeared in just 10 NBA games so far, averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in 2025-26. Entering the third season of his rookie contract, Topic will have to fight for a spot in the Thunder's rotation and could struggle to gain consistent playing time.

As the deadline to make a decision on Topic's future with the team approaches, the young guard needs to play well to maintain a spot on the roster past next season.

1. Chet Holmgren

Despite a strong 2025-26 campaign that saw Holmgren earn All-NBA, All-Star and All-Defense honors, the 24-year-old takes the top spot on this list following a disappointing performance in the Western Conference Finals.

Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocks while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range. The former No. 2 overall pick's effort on defense helped Holmgren finish second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

While Holmgren performed well for most of the year, the Thunder big man needs to prove he can maintain his regular contributions against San Antonio.