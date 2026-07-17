The OKC Thunder Quietly Solved its Biggest Problem This Offseason

For the last three postseasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen one through-line plague their production: secondary-handling, and in turn half court production.

Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the team’s focal point offensively for years now, and rightfully so. Though even an all-time talent needs a player next to them who can handle the ball, break down defenders and play-make. OKC has also needed that when SGA hits the bench.

In the Thunder’s postseason coming out party in 2024, they didn’t have a great option, with the Mavericks cross-matching Josh Giddey in the second round to great success. Even in the team’s postseason run, OKC fell short against Denver and Indiana one too many times due to slow half court offense. And if one was to nail down the biggest reason the Thunder fell to the Spurs this year, they could point to the lack of an elite secondary handler.

This offseason, though, the Thunder have taken yet another bite at solving that problem.

Firstly, the return of Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell should help tremendously, especially the latter. Both would’ve served OKC flawlessly against San Antonio this year, and both stand to keep getting better as on-ball players as well.

Secondly, the addition of former 76ers’ guard Jared McCain nearly did the job. A mid-season addition, McCain was one of a few Thunder players capable of creating offense for themselves this postseason, to the point head coach Mark Daigneault looked to him in the starting lineup in the Western Conference Finals.

While McCain isn’t a true secondary creator, he’ll be a great ancillary option, especially with a Thunder offseason under his belt.

At the 2026 NBA Draft, armed with two first-round picks, the Thunder again chose a player that should be able to help relieve pressure from the team’s top handlers. Bennett Stirtz, taken with the No. 16 overall pick, should be yet another on-ball option for OKC.

Stirtz saw a storied collegiate career, offering the top ball-handler for all of Northwest Missouri State, Drake and eventually Iowa. While he doesn’t project to be a point guard at the NBA level — also chosen for his white-hot 3-point shooting — he should still be viable as a handler and pick-and-roll play-maker.

Now, Oklahoma City has Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Mitchell, McCain and Stirtz to carry the handling and play-making load, which should be more than enough, even accounting for injuries.