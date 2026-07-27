Which Free Agents Fit With OKC Thunder After Losing Spencer Jones?

The Oklahoma City Thunder attempted to make an offseason free agent signing, but the team was unable to come away with its target.

The Denver Nuggets matched OKC's offer sheet for restricted free agent Spencer Jones, sending Jones back to the Mile High City. The result likely won't have major implications on the Thunder's 2025-26 campaign, but leaves the team with an open roster spot.

As Mark Daigneault's squad continues to compete for championships, Oklahoma City could be looking to fill the opening with another piece to bolster OKC's depth, giving Daigneault another option in his rotation.

Sam Presti and company could fill the spot by signing 2026 second-round pick Otega Oweh to a standard contract, or keep an open position on the roster to make a trade-deadline acquisition.

The Thunder could also pivot to another free agent target, with a players still unsigned who oculd potentially be solid additions. Here are the top fits for Oklahoma City and the team's budget on the free agent market.

Nicolas Batum

Batum has been with the Clippers since 2020-21, but is an unrestricted free agent after LA declined the 6-foot-7 wing player's team option.

The 37-year-old averaged 4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range in 2025-26, playing 17.5 minutes per game across 74 contests. Batum likely wouldn't be a heavy part of the Thunder's playoff rotation, but could knock down perimeter shots and add depth on the wing to help boost the team's regular season efforts.

The 18-year veteran would also add another solid presence to Oklahoma City's locker room.

Amir Coffey

Across 46 games with Milwaukee and Phoenix in 2025-26, Coffey tallied 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, though, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.9% from deep. Now an unrestricted free agent, Coffee turned 29-years-old in June and could still provide solid minutes for an NBA team.

Similar to Batum, Coffey likely wouldn't be a significant piece of the Thunder's rotation, but could offer another sharpshooter on the perimeter, especially with OKC's spacing.

Doug McDermott

A 12-year veteran, McDermott spent time in Oklahoma City early in his NBA career.

Years later, the 6-foot-7 forward could be an intriguing depth piece for the Thunder after averaging 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from the floor and 39% from 3-point range on more than four attempts per game with the Kings in 2025-26.

McDermott offers a similar skill set to Batum and Coffey as a sharpshooter with size on the perimeter and experience in the NBA. At 34-years old, McDermott would likely occupy a similar potential role as the aforementioned players, with most of their value coming throughout the regular season.