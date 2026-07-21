Trading Lu Dort Opens Door For More Opportunities For OKC Thunder's Second-Round Pick

The latest OKC Thunder trade could pave the way for more opportunities for an Oklahoma City rookie.

The Oklahoma City Thunder said goodbye to a key piece over the past couple of seasons, and one of the big reasons they won a championship in 2024-25 as they traded Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks. While this move was necessary on the financial side of things, it will no doubt be different to see Dort not in a Thunder uniform.

Now with his absence left to be filled, Oklahoma City will have to decide if they want that roster spot filled to start the season, and how they will distribute the now-missing minutes. While it’s assumed that guys like Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain will get more opportunities to continue to grow, there might be another player who now has more opportunities to shine.

Oklahoma City drafted Otega Oweh with the No. 41 pick in this year’s NBA draft. At the time, Oklahoma City had to put Oweh on a two-way contract, since the team drafted two players in the first round who filled out the team’s roster. While that last roster spot is by no means guaranteed to Oweh, he will at least now have more opportunities to get called up to play for OKC during the season, and Oweh might just be the perfect Dort replacement.

Of course, he will need time to get used to the NBA, but if he blossoms into the offensive and defensive presence he showed in college, OKC could have a gem on its hands. Standing at 6-foot-4, 217 pounds, Oweh is a big body to guard perimeter players. This could aid him just like it aided Dort, and could allow Oweh to become the Thunder’s next great defender.

Oweh also balled out on the offensive side of the ball in college, averaging 18.6 points per game on 46.5% shooting his last year at Kentucky. These factors would make up for a Dort loss greatly, and now that the opportunity presents itself, the Thunder should go all in on Oweh.

Oweh only has the capability to play 50 NBA regular-season games on a two-way contract, but that’s more than plenty of time to prove his worth. OKC could be holding that roster spot open to see who does prove themself during the year, and now, with more opportunities able to come Oweh’s way, don’t be surprised if that No.15 roster spot soon becomes his.