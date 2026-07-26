Spencer Jones Is the Perfect Direction OKC Thunder Could Have Gone in Free Agency

The Oklahoma City Thunder made their first move in free agency Saturday morning by sending a fully guaranteed two-year, $12 million offer sheet to Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Spencer Jones. The wing accepted the offer, and the Nuggets have until 11:59 p.m. on July 26 to match.

After agreeing to the deal, Jones is now set to receive the largest fully guaranteed offer sheet in NBA history for an undrafted player converted from a two-way, according to his agent.

After trading three key contributors this offseason to get below the second apron, two of whom were wings in Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, Jones would instantly plug into a positional group that is much lighter than in years past. With one roster spot and just a limited amount of room under the second apron remaining, he is the perfect direction the team could have gone.

Jones is coming off a breakout season with Denver. He burst into a key role in the Nuggets' rotation after playing just 20 games as an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract the year prior; he began 2025-26 on a two-way as well, but was converted to a standard deal in February.

The Stanford product appeared in 64 games, starting in 37 as a second-year player, playing a huge role in keeping Denver afloat during its mid-season injury crisis. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

Jones has been a top-tier shooter at all levels, holding the record for 3-pointers made at Stanford with 315. He shot a league-high 69.2% (9-for-13) from long range in the playoffs.

Jones is a plus defender who brings shooting gravity on the other end, which is a perfect fit for OKC at the end of its rotation. He's also a strong hustle guy, averaging 2.7 deflections and one loose ball recovered per 36 minutes last season.

If the Nuggets decide to not match Jones's offer sheet, the Thunder receive a quality wing to play needed minutes off the bench, giving experienced versatility as depth. If they do match, one of the Thunder's rivals gets put deeper into salary cap trouble.

If the Nuggets match the offer, they would have $32.2 million more in luxury tax, with young standout Peyton Watson still in restricted free agency as well. The move turns into a no-lose situation for OKC, forcing a Northwest Division rival into a sticky situation.

Jones was the perfect player to fit into Oklahoma City's final open roster spot if the RFA's team fails to match, filling an immediate need for a championship-caliber roster.