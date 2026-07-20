Which OKC Thunder Players Will Compete in 2028 Olympic Games?

The 2028 Summer Olympics are still about two years away, but preparation for the event has already started on the hardwood.

Recently, Team USA announced it's Olympic basketball coaching staff, which included Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault as an assistant to Erik Spoelstra. Daigneault will be joined in Los Angeles, the site of the 2028 games, by a few other OKC players who will represent their home countries.

Here's a look at which Oklahoma City players have the best chance to play in the 2028 Olympic Games.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The two-time reigning MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander starred for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics.

This summer, the Thunder guard competed for his home country again in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, helping Canada to wins against Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

2. Chet Holmgren & Jalen Williams

Despite a lackluster showing in the Western Conference Finals, Holmgren had a strong 2025-26 campaign that earned the 24-year-old All-Star, All-Defense and All-NBA honors.

Team USA doesn't have a wealth of depth at the center position, and Holmgren could fill one of those spots with a few more strong seasons leading up to the 2028 Olympics. Additionally, Holmgren has competed for Team USA throughout his high school career in FIBA events.

Due to the many talented American guard and wing players, Williams will likely have a tougher path to becoming an Olympian in 2028. If the 25-year-old returns to full healthy and turns in another All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense season, like he did in 2024-25, there could be a spot for Williams.

4. Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein was born in America, but moved to Germany when he was 10-years-old.

Hartenstein's father, Florian Hartenstein, represented Germany during 1993 and 1994 international competitions. Now, the Thunder big man has the chance to compete for his home country in the 2028 Olympic Games after multiple strong seasons with the Thunder.

Germany placed fourth in the 2024 Olympic Games.

If Belgium qualifies for the 2028 Olympics, Mitchell will likely earn a position on the team's roster.

Born in Belgium, the talented guard played for his home country's senior national team in 2021 at the FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers. Following a breakout 2025-26 season, Mitchell would be a key player for Belgium in 2028.

6. Nikola Topic

While the Serbian guard hasn't played much for the Thunder, a healthy season from Topic could be enough to land him on his home country's roster.

Serbia placed third at the 2024 Olympic Games, and could benefit from having another young player with NBA experience on the team.

The Spanish big man hasn't played a regular season game yet for Oklahoma City, but could earn a spot with Team Spain if he plays well to start his NBA career.