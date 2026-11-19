The Thunder faced off against the Hawks on Wednesday night, looking to build on its momentum after back into the win column versus Sacramento. Ultimately, OKC would drop yet another game amid a cold spell, losing by a handful of points to fall to 1-4 in their last five outings.

The Thunder would make things interesting late, but couldn't hit enough shots to make a game of it.

OKC is amid its most tumultuous stretch in some time, playing without all of Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren and more.

Here were winners and losers from Wednesday’s tilt:

Winners: Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins

Dort and Wiggins, two players who were vital to the team’s contention and eventual championship run in the last handful of years, both made their returns to OKC Wednesday after offseason trades. They’ve played solidly for the Hawks this season, making spot starts and playing rotational minutes.

Both received loud ovations Wednesday, with Wiggins being announced in the starting lineup and Dort coming off the bench. Each received a thank you-video from Oklahoma City, seldom seen for players of Thunder’s past.

Even more, both were impactful in the contest. Wiggins scored the ball well from beyond the arc, scoring 14 points from the starting lineup on 50% perimeter shooting. Dort shot the ball well too for 16 points, adding plenty of his patented point-of-attack defense.

Loser: OKC’s free throw shooting

The Thunder would will themselves back into the game in the second half, but its free throw shooting would be ice-cold all night, starting in the first quarter. Back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would kick things off himself by missing four in the first frame alone.

On the night, the Thunder missed a whopping 10 free chances, shooting 52% in total. Suffice it to say, each point would’ve gone a long way in helping the Thunder to their desired result.

Loser: Oklahoma City's Western Conference chances

With the loss, OKC has now fallen to 9-6, the closest its been to .500 mid-season in some time. They currently own the outright No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, a far cry from the expected top-two seed many thought they would be coming into the season.

There's still plenty of time for Gilgeous-Alexander and co. to right the ship in the West, though they'll need reinforcements quickly. Chet Holmgren especially will be a massive mid-season add, offering an All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense player that should be able to galvanize both ends of the court.

For now, OKC's ceiling and floor seems limited, losing to a Hawks team sans-CJ McCollum and other contributors.