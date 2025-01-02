Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Needs More From Isaiah Joe
The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a 12 game winning streak, posting a 27-5 record in the NBA. As the Thunder remain the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the second straight season, few things are working against them.
One of the main issues has been injury luck, with Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso being sidelined for massive chunks of the season - as well as Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams being in street clothes for portions of the 2024-25 campaign to date.
The second issue has been the 3-point shooting. A year ago, the Thunder sat at the top of the NBA shooting 38.9 percent. This season, Oklahoma City is shooting just 34.4 percent ranking 20th in the league. Part of this is due to the volume shooting, which the Thunder have preached this entire season. Though, part is regression.
Isaiah Joe, who stroked the trey ball at a 41 percent clip a year ago is shooting Thunder-career-low 35 percent this season. Until Sunday against the Grizzlies G League squad, Joe's last game with multiple 3-pointers made came on Dec. 10 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Joe shot just 32 percent for the month of December. On catch-and-shoot looks, the sharpshooter is turning in 37 percent down from his 44 percent mark from a year ago. This season, on guarded catch-and-shoot attempts that number dips to 28 percent.
Oklahoma City has to get more from the Arkansas product to raise the tide of the offense and help the Thunder evade scoring lulls.
- OKC Thunder search for its 13th straight win against the LA Clippers.
- Anthony Edwards tabbed superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the NBA MVP.
- Sam Presti and company were labeled the best front office in sports.
- Along with the Thunder's success on the hardwood, they also control the draft for the next seven years as ESPN laid out.
- Alex Caruso remains listed as out for tonight's game against the LA Clippers.
