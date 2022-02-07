WATCH: Aleksej Pokusevski's Return to the Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski has spent an extended period with the Blue and mis mission was to improve his offensive presence and shot selection. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort out, Pokusevski had an open opportunity to display his growth with addiontial minutes.

He’s a seven footer that can do a lot of things,” Josh Giddey said. “When he’s playing with swag like he was tonight, he’s tough to stop.”

Almost recording a double double, Pokusevski finished with 12 points on five-of-nine shooting and nine rebounds. By securing boards for the Thunder and helping the offensive production it was clear that Pokusevski’s time with the Blue was well spent. Whether he can maintain consistency with his improvements is to be determined.

