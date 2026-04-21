Anthony Edwards Had a Big Game in T-Wolves’ Win Over Nuggets, but What He Said After Was Even Better

The Timberwolves were able to rally back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Nuggets, 119-114, in Game 2 in Denver on Monday night. The series is now all tied up at 1-1 as it shifts to Minnesota for the next two games.

Leading the way for the Timberwolves was their star guard, Anthony Edwards, who finished with a team-high 30 points.

While he had an electric night on the court, he once again dominated his postgame press conference with a number of priceless quotes.

Let’s break them all down.

Edwards was not impressed with his performance

Edwards had every reason to be pumped up about how he played in the win. Instead, he didn’t hold back on himself after he was able to check out the final box score.

“I’m ass, bro. F---,” he said. “I missed 15 shots.”

Anthony Edwards after going 10-25 from the field in Game 2:



"I'M ASS BRUH…F*CK" 😭🤣



pic.twitter.com/KOaRMt47RB — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 21, 2026

Edwards had an interesting answer for how he likes to be aggressive on defense

Edwards is phenomenal on offense but he also takes a lot of pride on the defensive end of the floor. He said after the win that he used old videos of Dwyane Wade to get him in the right mindset. What’s that mindset? “Beating s---.”

"I just be watching Dwyane Wade clips,” Edwards said. “He was beating s--- at the rim. So I just be trying to beat s--- at the rim. That's all. People comin’ at the rim, if Rudy ain't down there, I'm tryin to beat that s---. I don't care who it is... I don't give a damn, I'm tryin to beat that s--."

Edwards had two blocks in the win.

Edwards had the funniest line about his teammate Donte DiVincenzo’s level of self-confidence

Edwards loved what he saw from Donte DiVencenzo, saying he has some big, well, levels of courage when it matters most.

"I love Donte. I told him after the game he got gorilla nuts. He's willing to take any kind of shot,” Edwards said. "When he took the three at the end today, I was like 'ahh Donte', but then he made it, I was like 'let's f------ go Donte."

Anthony Edwards compliments Donte DiVincenzo:



"I love Donte. I told him after the game he got gorilla nuts. He’s willing to take any kinda shot at any moment of the game no matter how far it is."pic.twitter.com/w9hwwNA9jv — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 21, 2026

Here’s that big shot that DiVencenzo didn’t hesitate on with just a minute left to go in the game. His three-pointer gave the Timberwolves a huge four-point lead.

Donte DiVincnezo hits a big clutch 3 against the Nuggets (with a replay) pic.twitter.com/TkyoG4SYfZ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 21, 2026

DiVencenzo finished the night with 16 points and hit 4-of-7 shots from beyond the three-point line.

Edwards shared the smart advice he gave Rudy Gobert at the start of the fourth quarter

Rudy Gobert is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner and at the start of the fourth quarter on Monday night he got a bit of a pep talk, and some good advice, from Edwards. Gobert, of course, had the tough task of defending Nikola Jokić, who finished with 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor.

“I told him, like, but we ain't bringing no double team. You're gonna guard him one on one all night and stop reaching because he's gonna flop and they're gonna call a foul. So just play him straight up.”

Ant Edwards says he challenged Rudy Gobert going into the fourth quarter. “I told him, like, but we ain't bringing no double team. You're gonna guard him one on one all night and stop reaching because he's gonna flop and they're gonna call a foul. So just play him straight up.” pic.twitter.com/MyoHzdCAXr — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 21, 2026

Edwards is only 24-years-old but he already has the leadership skills of a seasoned veteran. Now he will look to lead the Timberwolves to a Game 3 win on Thursday night. If he does, you might want to tune into his postgame press conference, because he’ll likely have some fun things to say.

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