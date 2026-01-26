Anthony Edwards Shares Support for Minnesota After Fatal Shootings in Minneapolis

The Timberwolves held a moment of silence Sunday at Target Center to honor Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident killed by federal officers on Saturday.

Sunday’s game between the Wolves and Warriors was initially planned for Saturday, but the contest was postponed in the wake of the fatal shooting. The NBA Players Association released a statement Sunday following the deaths of Pretti and Renee Good, a 37-year-old who was shot and killed in her car in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7. The Wolves also held a moment of silence in the wake of Good’s death.

In addition to the NBAPA, Wolves coach Chris Finch and Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the two fatal shootings in Minnesota. Warriors guard Steph Curry, former Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns and WNBA star Breanna Stewart spoke out as well.

Wolves star guard Anthony Edwards was asked if he had a message for the Minnesota community after his team fell to Golden State 111-85, responding with a message of support for the citizens he plays in front of.

“I just love Minnesota,” Edwards said Sunday. “All the love and support that they show me so I’m behind whatever they’re with. I don’t really have social media so I’m not in tune with everything. But, I’ve heard about the stuff that’s going on so me and my family are definitely praying for everybody.”

Anthony Edwards when asked if he had a message for the Minnesota community...



"I just love Minnesota, all the love and support that they show me. So I'm behind whatever they with. I don't really have social media, so I'm not in tune with everything. But I've heard about the… pic.twitter.com/o2cUpoHfuq — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 26, 2026

The game between the Wolves and Warriors initially scheduled for Saturday was postponed in order to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community” in the immediate aftermath of Pretti’s death. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, is the second U.S. citizen shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis this month.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated