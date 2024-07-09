4 Timberwolves likely to represent their countries at the Paris Olympics
The NBA is more international than ever and the Timberwolves will likely have four players competing at this summer's Paris Olympics. Anthony Edwards (USA), Rudy Gobert (France), Joe Ingles (Australia) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada) are all expected to be in Paris when the Group Stage begins the weekend of July 27-28.
Anthony Edwards, U.S.A.
Edwards is making his first appearance in the Olympics. He most recently competed at the FIBA World Cup in 2023 when he led the team in scoring, averaging 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He made headlines at the team's training camp earlier this week when he claimed to be the No. 1 option.
Team USA is in Group C with Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico.
Rudy Gobert, France
This will be Gobert to third time playing for France in the Olympics. Most recently he averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in leading France to a silver medal in Tokyo in 2021. France is the heavy favorite to come out of Group B with Germany, Japan and Brazil.
Joe Ingles, Australia
This will be Ingles' fifth time playing for Australia in the Olympics. He will be the second Timberwolves player to ever play for the Australian National Team, joining Luc Longley (1992). He most recently averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for his home country at the 2023 World Cup.
Australia is in Group A with Greece, Canada and Spain.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Canada
Canada has not yet announced its official roster for the Olympics, but Alexander-Walker has been working with the team at training camp this summer. He is one of 20 players and 12 NBA players in the pool of players Canada's roster will be selected from. He recently competed for the senior national team in the Olympic qualifiers in 2021, so all signs point to him competing in Paris.
Canada is in Group A with Australia, Greece and Spain.