Analytics confirm Luka Doncic was a defensive liability against the Timberwolves
The Timberwolves haven't played a game in more than three days, but the first round of this year's playoffs will officially wrap up after Game 7 between the Rockets and Warriors on Sunday. A big reason Minnesota was able to advance was due to the defensive liability of Lakers star guard Luka Doncic.
According to a post on X from @NBA_University, Jaden McDaniels, when guarded by Doncic, was the second-most efficient one-on-one matchup of the first round. Among 56 qualifying matchups, McDaniels had a 68.8% effective field goal percentage when defended by Doncic. The only matchup more efficient has been Stephen Curry when guarded by Fred VanVleet.
After averaging 21.0 points in the first three games of the series, McDaniels cooled off considerably with only 12.0 points per game in the final two, but it's clear that most of his success came when he was defended by Doncic. He shot an impressive 57.4% from the field for the entire series.
Anthony Edwards had the eighth-most efficient offensive matchup when guarded by Doncic. He had a 59.4% effective field goal percentage in the matchup. Minnesota quickly realized how much Doncic can struggle on the defensive end of the floor, and they attacked him. Edwards averaged 26.8 points per game on 42.0% shooting from the field for the series.
The Wolves will officially know if they're playing the Rockets or Warriors on Sunday night. After attacking Doncic in the first round, VanVleet might be their next target in round two.