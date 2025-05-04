All Timberwolves

Analytics confirm Luka Doncic was a defensive liability against the Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels against Doncic was one of the most efficient one-on-one matchups of the first round.

Tony Liebert

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the third quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves haven't played a game in more than three days, but the first round of this year's playoffs will officially wrap up after Game 7 between the Rockets and Warriors on Sunday. A big reason Minnesota was able to advance was due to the defensive liability of Lakers star guard Luka Doncic.

According to a post on X from @NBA_University, Jaden McDaniels, when guarded by Doncic, was the second-most efficient one-on-one matchup of the first round. Among 56 qualifying matchups, McDaniels had a 68.8% effective field goal percentage when defended by Doncic. The only matchup more efficient has been Stephen Curry when guarded by Fred VanVleet.

After averaging 21.0 points in the first three games of the series, McDaniels cooled off considerably with only 12.0 points per game in the final two, but it's clear that most of his success came when he was defended by Doncic. He shot an impressive 57.4% from the field for the entire series.

Anthony Edwards had the eighth-most efficient offensive matchup when guarded by Doncic. He had a 59.4% effective field goal percentage in the matchup. Minnesota quickly realized how much Doncic can struggle on the defensive end of the floor, and they attacked him. Edwards averaged 26.8 points per game on 42.0% shooting from the field for the series.

The Wolves will officially know if they're playing the Rockets or Warriors on Sunday night. After attacking Doncic in the first round, VanVleet might be their next target in round two.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

