Anthony Edwards takes victory lap in LA streets after taking Lakers out of the playoffs
Lakers in 5? Nope! The Timberwolves took down the daunted Lakers in five games, and Anthony Edwards made sure everyone knew about it. Minnesota's star took the streets of Los Angeles for a victory lap after Wednesday night's win.
"How are they going to do that?" Edwards asked Lakers supporters on the streets who gave him respect after ending their favorite team's season.
There might not be a better video to encapsulate Edwards' star power than him opting to roam the streets of LA after knocking the Lakers out of the postseason. Everyone knows that he's unapologetically himself, and this is just another moment showing why he's one of one.
Game 5 wasn't Edwards' best playoff performance, but it showed his maturity. He was 0 of 11 from the three-point line, but that didn't stop him from recording eight assists and zero turnovers. Great players find ways to impact a game when their shot isn't falling, and he did that on Wednesday.
After knocking Kevin Durant and the Suns out of the postseason last year, Edwards and the Timberwolves continue to roll through the old guard after taking LeBron James and the Lakers out this year. He could have another chance in the next series against Stephen Curry and the Warriors if they're able to get past the Rockets.
Edwards continues to perform on the court, but the way he handles himself after big postseason moments is what makes him a budding superstar. There's no other player in the league with his equal level of charisma and production. The national media is looking for the next face of the league, and Edwards continues to show every reason why it should be him.