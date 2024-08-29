Carmelo Anthony has an opinion on the idea of Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant teaming up
There are few things that get NBA fans more excited than a super team. It's one of the reasons why, despite it being nearly impossible financially, analysts and fans alike have speculated about a potential Kevin Durant-Anthony Edwards team-up in Minnesota.
The duo have formed a bromance that took the world stage during the Paris Olympics, with the pair having their own handshake and Durant offering Ant sage advice throughout the summer. It was intriguing to the point that ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, who won a title during his long career in the NBA, went on record saying he wouldn't be shocked to see the two team up in Minnesota in 2025.
Now, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has entered the chat.
"I hate hypotheticals. Do I think it would ever happen? Maybe," Anthony said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. "His last couple years, he'll see an opportunity where he can go and help somebody like Ant. That's a possibility, but I don't think them being cool and hanging out, is like they talking about teaming up. Athletes don't have time. They don't be wanting to worry about a bunch of (expletive). Athletes get comfortable with their environment and who they are around."
Despite downplaying the idea, Anthony was pressured to answer who would take the last shot if both were on the same squad.
"Ant would have the ball," the former Nuggets and Knicks star said. "We coming out of a timeout, Ant has the ball, we bringing KD off of a wide pin-down, single side wide pin-down, with someone they have to switch on. Most likely, they're going to switch anything on that possession."
Durant has two years left on his deal with the Suns, while the Wolves are sitting above the second apron of the luxury tax. Any chance of seeing Durant sport a Wolves uniform in the near future would surely require Minnesota to trade Karl-Antony Towns.
It's nothing but a talker at this point, but it might turn into something more realistic in time.