All Timberwolves

Chris Finch says he was talking to Bradley Beal when he got second tech against Suns

Timberwolves coach was ejected for the first time in his NBA coaching career Wednesday night.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 29, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 29, 2025. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told Wolves radio voice Alan Horton he was talking to Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal when he received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected from Wednesday night's game.

"I did not," Finch told Horton when asked if he believed he crossed a line. "I was on them early and got T'd up, and then the second T, to me, came totally out of context and outta the blue. I wasn't even talking to him, I was talking to Bradley Beal."

Finch appeared to be having a cordial conversation with official CJ Washington before Washington turned around and gave him the technical. The Star Tribune reported, citing sources, that Finch called the officials "bozos" when he picked up the second technical foul. The ejection was the first of Finch's NBA coaching career. Funnily enough, the last time Finch was ejected was during a G League game, and it was the same official, Washington, who tossed Finch from that game.

Finch coached the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, from 2009-11.

"Same referee ejected me in the G League," Finch told Horton.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News