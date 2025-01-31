Chris Finch says he was talking to Bradley Beal when he got second tech against Suns
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told Wolves radio voice Alan Horton he was talking to Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal when he received his second technical foul and was subsequently ejected from Wednesday night's game.
"I did not," Finch told Horton when asked if he believed he crossed a line. "I was on them early and got T'd up, and then the second T, to me, came totally out of context and outta the blue. I wasn't even talking to him, I was talking to Bradley Beal."
Finch appeared to be having a cordial conversation with official CJ Washington before Washington turned around and gave him the technical. The Star Tribune reported, citing sources, that Finch called the officials "bozos" when he picked up the second technical foul. The ejection was the first of Finch's NBA coaching career. Funnily enough, the last time Finch was ejected was during a G League game, and it was the same official, Washington, who tossed Finch from that game.
Finch coached the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, from 2009-11.
"Same referee ejected me in the G League," Finch told Horton.