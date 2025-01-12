Donte DiVincenzo thriving for Wolves since entering starting lineup
Aggressiveness is the key for Donte DiVincenzo. Looking at the rim first allows him to see the whole floor.
"Thinking shot first, and then if they take that away, now you have a roller, now you have weak side, now you have other options," he said. "So when I'm thinking shoot first or score first, it's not necessarily what I'm going to do every time, but the mindset allows me to see everything else."
DiVincenzo has been seeing everything, and doing everything, for the Minnesota Timberwolves since he took Mike Conley's place in the starting lineup. That included a season-high 27-point effort in Saturday night's 127-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the defeat, DiVincenzo was a clear bright spot as was Minnesota's offensive output.
The ball movement looked arguably the best it's looked this season, and the numbers reflected that. DiVincenzo had seven assists on a night the Wolves assisted on 37 of their 47 made shots. That resulted in a 57% shooting split from the field and a 41% mark from 3-point range. Six players scored in double figures, and five scored at least 15 points.
The 125 points were the most the Wolves scored since Nov. 15 when they scored 130 in an overtime win over the Sacramento Kings. The last time they scored at least 125 in regulation was all the way back on Nov. 8.
The attack-first mindset from DiVincenzo is helping the Wolves find their offensive rhythm and it's providing something they weren't getting from Conley. He can get going early, like on Saturday when he scored 11 first-quarter points. And his offense doesn't rely on him having the ball, which is of benefit playing alongside Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, both of whom are best when the ball is in their hands. Conley, meanwhile, has looked more like himself coming off the bench.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he likes having Conley off the bench because he can sub him for anyone. He can play him for short or extended stretches and insert him into different lineups, all things that were growing difficult when they were trying to manage his minutes, play him with certain lineups and start him at the same time. DiVincenzo can score in a flurry, but also can play off the ball, cut and wait for his shots to come while differing to Randle and Edwards.
"I think it just allows us to get some different lineups, different number of rotations for different guys to do what they're really good at," DiVincenzo said of starting. "... I think it just allows everybody to kind of settle into what they like to do."
DiVincenzo has not only been doing what he likes to do, but he's also been addressing a need for the Wolves on a nightly basis. On Saturday, that need was rebounding as the Grizzlies outmuscled the Wolves to the tune of 21 offensive boards. DiVincenzo responded by pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds, nine of which came on the defensive side of the ball.
It was just the latest example of how DiVincenzo has been playing his best basketball. He was already finding his rhythm in recent weeks before entering the starting lineup, but in January when he's started four of six games, he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, all of which are his best marks in any month this season.
DiVincenzo is thriving as a starter, and the move has unlocked lineup combinations that have been a boon for the Wolves.
"(DiVincenzo is) pushing the pace, he’s creating, super smart, rebounding at a high level," Finch said. "... He's been huge."