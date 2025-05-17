Draymond Green admits Rudy Gobert did an 'incredible job' in Wolves-Warriors series
The ongoing feud between Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert added another chapter after Minnesota knocked Golden State out of the playoffs. Green was very vocal last postseason about Gobert's performance in the Western Conference Finals, but he left impressed with the four-time defensive player of the year's performance this time around.
It's been more than two days since the Wolves took down the Warriors in five games, and Green took to his podcast on Saturday to recap the series firsthand. He gave the Wolves their props, but more specifically, he gave Gobert his flowers.
"I saw how Dallas was able to exploit Rudy Gobert and playing them this year, I felt like they did a really good job of putting Rudy Gobert in positions to take advantage of his strengths," he said.
Gobert averaged 9.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the series with 64.3% shooting from the field. Green averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the five games.
Green pointed out the adjustments Minnesota made against Golden State compared to last year's conference finals, when he was working as part of the TNT broadcast crew.
"Their game plan was to press out and take the three out of the game. Obviously, as a big man, your tendency for a big like that; you see the ball go to the rim and you funnel in, and that's how you can take advantage of Rudy at times, because he funnels in, you hit the three — toast," Green continued. "(He) did an incredible job of not funneling in, sticking to the gameplan, they put him in positions to play to his strengths."
Green has notoriously been one of Gobert's biggest critics, but he saw firsthand the impact he can have on an NBA playoff series.