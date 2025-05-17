Latest Timberwolves' championship odds after Knicks advance to conference finals
The Knicks were the third team to clinch a spot in the conference finals, after eliminating the Celtics on Friday night. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are the third favorite to win the NBA Championship at +460 odds.
2025 NBA championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (as of May 17)
Team
2025 NBA Championship Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder
+105
New York Knicks
+350
Minnesota Timberwolves
+460
Indiana Pacers
+700
Denver Nuggets
+1100
At +460, the Wolves' championship odds are the shortest that they've been all season. They are still awaiting their conference finals opponent, but their implied probability of winning it all has now climbed to 17.9%.
FanDuel Sportsbook has also released hypothetical future odds for the Western Conference finals with both of Minnesota's potential opponents. If it's Thunder-Timberwolves, Oklahoma City would be -350 favorites to win the series, and Minnesota would be +280 underdogs. If it's Nuggets-Timberwolves, Minnesota would be -136 favorites and Denver would be +116 underdogs.
The Wolves' future matchup against Oklahoma City or Denver is expected to be much more challenging than New York's test against Indiana, which is reflected in the championship odds. Minnesota would likely be favored in a series against the Knicks, but the Wolves have a harder path to get there.
This isn't necessarily unprecedented territory for the Timberwolves, as they opened as favorites in last year's Western Conference Finals over the Mavericks, and they had the second-best odds to win the title before that series.
Minnesota will officially find out its Western Conference Finals opponent after Sunday's Game 7 between the Thunder and Nuggets, which tips off at 2:30 p.m. CT.
