Ex-NBA vet Olden Polynice says Chris Finch can’t win a title
Olden Polynice has an opinion about Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, and it's probably not one that Minnesota fans are going to agree with.
For starters, who is Olden Polynice? Older basketball fans might recognize the name. Polynice, 60, played 15 seasons in the NBA and was the eighth overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft.
He played for the Seattle Supersonics, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz and averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the course of his career. His best years were in the mid-90s, when he averaged a double-double nearly every season in six consecutive years.
What's he think of Finch? Not much considering this what Polynice had to say about on Byron Scott's Fast Break. when he was asked if he thinks the Timberwolves can get over the hump after reaching back-to-back conference finals.
"As long as Finch is the head coach, nope. I go with the universe, man. There’s certain people, certain looks, there's certain different combinations of things that tell you if you’re going to make it and win. Finch does not look like a head coach," Polynice said.
"Just like (Tom) Thibodeau. Can you imagine him winning a championship? No, it ain’t happening. Finch is not a championship coach. He makes all the wrong moves at all the right times."
Byron Scott disagreed.
"Sooner or later you're going to knock that door down," Scott said. "Sooner or later they'll knock that door down. They'll get there."
However, Scott said it'll take a wiser Anthony Edwards to do it.
"He gotta grow up," Scott added.
For the record, Polynice and Finch have never crossed paths in basketball as far as we can tell.
Finch is five years younger than Polynice and played professionally in the British Basketball League while Polynice was having his best years in the NBA (1993-1997). Finch also never coached on a team that Polynice played for.
In the end, Polynice is entitled to his opinion, even if it doesn't appear to be based on many facts.