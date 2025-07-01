Ex-Wolves wing Josh Minott joins Luka Garza in signing with Celtics
Former Timberwolves wing Josh Minott is signing a two-year, $5 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. There, he'll remain teammates with Luka Garza, the former Wolves big man who signed a similar two-year deal with Boston on Monday.
Like Garza, Minott showed flashes of talent when he played in Iowa for the G League team and when he got opportunities to play in Minnesota. But both players were stuck behind more established options in the rotation and seemed unlikely to ever end up with major roles on the Timberwolves. In Boston, they might get the opportunity to prove themselves.
Minott was selected with the 45th overall pick out of Memphis in 2022. He appeared in 93 regular season games for the Wolves over the past three seasons, averaging 2.3 points and 1 rebound on 49/34/90 shooting splits. A lanky, athletic 6'8" wing, Minott turns 23 in November and still possesses some NBA upside. In 32 G League games over his first two seasons, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.
It just didn't seem like Minott was going to have a path to consistent minutes in Minnesota. Whenever he did play this past season, he appeared to have a short leash and might've been playing tentatively because of it. According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Minott asked the Wolves to decline his team option for next season so he could pursue a new opportunity elsewhere. The Wolves obliged, declining the options for both Minott and Garza on Sunday.
With the Celtics, both players could have a chance to play meaningful minutes off the bench. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum next season, has traded away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, and lost Luke Kornet in free agency. It's also unclear if Al Horford will return.
The Wolves have lost Garza, Minott, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker thus far in free agency. While they'll be largely relying on continuity and greater roles for young players Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Rob Dillingham next season, they'll also likely sign a cheap point guard and/or big man in free agency soon.