How Minnesota's Naz Reid deal impacted a shocking move elsewhere in NBA
The five-year, $125 million contract signed by Timberwolves forward Naz Reid this past weekend apparently had ripple effects for teams outside of Minnesota during this NBA offseason.
In perhaps the most surprising move of free agency thus far, former Pacers center Myles Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal with the rival Milwaukee Bucks. And one factor that played into Turner's decision was the deal given to Reid, according to a new ESPN story.
"Minnesota signing center Naz Reid to a five-year, $125 million contract last week already had complicated the Pacers-Turner negotiations. Turner, a starter on a Finals team, justifiably had reason to believe he was worth more than the $25 million annual value for Reid, a backup big man for Minnesota."
Classifying Reid as a "backup" doesn't tell the whole story, considering the former sixth man of the year averaged 27.5 minutes per game last season, hasn't yet turned 26, and will inevitably become a starter at some point during the length of his new contract. But the idea remains. Turner wound up getting $26.75 million per year on his new deal, surpassing Reid's average annual value.
It's pretty stunning that Turner not only left the Pacers shortly after their trip to the NBA Finals, but that Indiana's longest-tenured player wound up with a division rival who he helped knock out of the playoffs two years in a row.
For much of this season, the Pacers seemed poised to dip into the luxury tax and re-sign Turner, but Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury in Game 7 may have changed their thinking. As for the Bucks, many have already questioned their decision to create the cap space to sign Turner by waiving and stretching the $112 million left on Damian Lillard's contract. That felt like a desperation move spurred by the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo requesting a trade at some point.
It'll be interesting to see how those decisions from Milwaukee and Indiana age — and how Turner performs on his contract in comparison to Reid.