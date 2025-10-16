How to watch or listen to the Timberwolves' two final preseason games
The NBA season is almost here. Next Tuesday, the 2025-26 regular season will begin with a doubleheader on NBC. One night later, the Timberwolves will kick off their campaign on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.
But before we get there, there are still two more preseason games for Minnesota to play. The Wolves are in Chicago to take on the Bulls on Thursday night, and they'll follow that up with one last exhibition contest in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Friday.
How to watch or listen
Thursday night's game in Chicago (7:00 p.m. CT) will be televised by the Timberwolves on FanDuel Sports Network North. It's unclear if it'll be Michael Grady or Alan Horton calling the game alongside Jim Petersen from the United Center.
FDSNN will not broadcast Friday night's game against the Sixers (6:00 p.m. CT), but that one will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia, which Wolves fans can watch on NBA League Pass.
Both games will be available to listen to on KFAN (100.3 FM), the Timberwolves app, or the iHeart Radio app.
Preview
This is just speculation, but it would make sense if Chris Finch and the Wolves give their starters some run in one of the two final games. They rested nine players in Monday's game against a Chinese Basketball Association team, so the rotational players (outside of Terrence Shannon Jr.) haven't played in a game since last Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
That means we could see Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and the rest of the Wolves' top players on Thursday in Chicago. These games don't mean much, but Edwards might be looking to find a little more efficiency after scoring 34 points on 12-of-32 shooting in his two preseason outings so far.
It's even possible Finch could play his top guys for close to their regular season minutes on Thursday (Edwards led the way with 27 minutes played last week against the Knicks). The rotation regulars will presumably then sit out on Friday, with the younger guys and roster bubble players getting extended run in the preseason finale in Philly. But again, all of this is merely speculative.
Both Leonard Miller (finger) and Joe Ingles (groin) have returned from their training camp injuries, so the only remaining injury question mark is Jaylen Clark (neck).
Shannon, Johnny Juzang, and Bones Hyland have been among the Wolves' preseason standouts through four games.