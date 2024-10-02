Karl-Anthony Towns bids farewell to Wolves, Minnesota on social media
Shortly after the trade that sent him to the New York Knicks became official, Karl-Anthony Towns bid farewell to the Timberwolves and the state he's called home for the last nine years.
This is the message he posted on X/Twitter on Wednesday afternoon:
To the Timberwolves Family:
Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be.
Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Timberwolves organization for the countless opportunities and experiences. I'll cherish the friendships I've made and the battles we've fought together.
To the incredible fans, your support has meant the world to me. It gave me strength on and off the court. I'll never forget it.
You'll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.
KAT
The message came with an emotional video, showing KAT's journey from No. 1 overall pick in 2015 and Rookie of the Year to ninth-year veteran helping the Wolves reach the Western Conference Finals this past season.
Along the way, Towns made four All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams, and established himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history. Towns is the Wolves' all-time leader in three-pointers made and ranks second behind Kevin Garnett in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes played, and several other categories. KAT also was a pillar in the Twin Cities community who was named the NBA's 2023-24 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.
The Timberwolves posted a tribute video of their own, which you can watch below.
Towns, a New Jersey native, now returns closer to home to pursue an NBA championship with Jalen Brunson and a loaded Knicks roster. He'll be coached by Tom Thibodeau, who was his coach with the Wolves for two seasons and the start of a third.
KAT and the Knicks will be back at Target Center to play the Wolves on December 19, which will undoubtedly be an emotional moment.