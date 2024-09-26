Karl-Anthony Towns building youth basketball facility in Dominican Republic
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is building a state-of-the-art youth basketball training facility in the Dominican Republic, he announced on Thursday. Towns has roots in the DR through his late mother Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, who was born there.
Through a partnership with GO Ministries and World Youth Clubs, Towns will be bringing this facility to Santiago, DR, with completion estimated for 2026. It will "offer unparalleled training and recreational opportunities for young athletes across the region," according to the press release.
"I’ve been very fortunate to live the American dream," said Towns, via AP News. "But for me, having a different set of eyes, seeing it through my mother’s eyes and what she had to do to really even feel like an American, I wanted to bring the resources that we have here to there and give kids the opportunity to have the best equipment and the best chances possible to not only make money for their family but also pursue their dreams."
Towns has represented the Dominican Republic in international competition since he was 15 years old. He most recently played in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Towns has a strong connection to his Dominican heritage through his mother, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications in 2020.
Towns, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is heading into his tenth season with the Timberwolves. He's a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. The Wolves will begin training camp next week.