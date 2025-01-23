Kendrick Perkins: Wolves dealing KAT 'on verge' of being worst trade in NBA history
Kendrick Perkins already made it clear he thought the Minnesota Timberwolves trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo was among the worst in NBA history. Perkins is now doubling down.
Discussing teams in the playoff mix on ESPN Wednesday, Malika Andrews asked Perkins which team in the play-in mix was the most surprising. Perkins was quick to answer the Wolves before doubling down on his thoughts about the trade.
"They're the most disappointing team, and the way that it's trending right now, they're on the verge of making the worst trade in NBA history trading away Karl-Anthony Towns," Perkins said. "... The way that it's trending, the team that went to the Western Conference finals last year, and you trade away a guy that you drafted No. 1. A guy that showed up and showed out in the postseason also last year, and now, you're in the ninth spot."
Perkins went on to defend Anthony Edwards, who's often been criticized this season for not attacking as frequently.
"And everyone keep talking about, 'Oh, Anthony Edwards, he's not attacking the basket, he's shooting so many 3-point shots,'" Perkins said. "He has no choice because he's on the floor with Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle, and the paint is crowded. And again, I understand the money Karl-Anthony Towns was making — they had to make a business decision, but they're going to have to live with it because they chose Rudy Gobert over Karl-Anthony Towns."
Well, that's not exactly how all that went down. And there have certainly been worse trades. But you get the idea, Perkins hates the trade. It certainly hasn't been the start Minnesota expected, but it was ultimately an inevitable move with the new, severe restrictions for teams that remain above the second apron under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.