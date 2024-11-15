Kings' DeMar DeRozan ruled out for Friday's game against Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings will now be down two key players when they take on the Wolves Friday night in NBA Cup group-play action at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings have officially ruled out starting guard DeMar DeRozan.
DeRozan is dealing with lower-back tightness and was previously listed as doubtful, while guard Malik Monk is battling a right ankle sprain and was already ruled out ahead of Friday's contest. Monk is expected to be out at least two weeks.
DeRozan has been one of the best shooting guards in the league for the past decade-plus and has started all 12 of the Kings’ games to this point in the season. DeRozan is the team’s second-leading scorer at 22.9 points per game, and he’s also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. It's a big blow for the Kings, especially already being down Monk.
Monk has played in 10 games this season before going down with the ankle injury and is averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Monk went toe-to-toe with Naz Reid last season for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.
The Wolves, meanwhile, have no one listed on the injury report and are expected to be at full health for Friday’s game. Minnesota will look to get back on track when the two teams tip off at 9 p.m. in Sacramento.