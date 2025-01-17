Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns questionable to play against Wolves
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against his former team due to a thumb injury.
Towns reportedly has a bone chip and a sprain in his thumb. He doesn't need surgery and plans to play through this ailment, but he missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers because of swelling around the injury. It sounds like we won't know until this evening whether or not KAT will play against the Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.
It's been an incredible season far for Towns, who has played in 38 of the Knicks' 42 games. He's averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 55/45/84 shooting splits. Towns ranks fourth in NBA.com's latest MVP ladder, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's on pace to be a potential first team All-NBA pick — but it'll be very interesting to see if this thumb issue impacts his effectiveness at all in the second half of the season.
In his first meeting against the team that employed him for the first nine seasons of his career, Towns went off for 32 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists on remarkable efficiency. The Knicks blew out the Wolves 133-107 in that Dec. 19 game at Target Center.
Some of the shine around Friday's matchup between the Wolves (21-19) and Knicks (27-15) would be dimmed if KAT can't play. Another of the players involved in the preseason blockbuster between the two teams, Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo, has already been ruled out because of a toe injury. It's possible Julius Randle will be the only player in the deal to suit up for this one. He figures to have plenty of motivation in his return to MSG.
Without Towns on Wednesday, the Knicks started Minneapolis native Jericho Sims at center and often used power forward Precious Achiuwa as their 5 in smaller lineups. They'd likely need Sims and perhaps reserve center Ariel Hukporti to play against the Wolves' Rudy Gobert if Towns is out.
More Wolves: