All Timberwolves

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns questionable to play against Wolves

Towns is dealing with a thumb injury ahead of Friday's game against his former team.

Will Ragatz

Dec 19, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the third quarter at Target Center.
Dec 19, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the third quarter at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against his former team due to a thumb injury.

Towns reportedly has a bone chip and a sprain in his thumb. He doesn't need surgery and plans to play through this ailment, but he missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers because of swelling around the injury. It sounds like we won't know until this evening whether or not KAT will play against the Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.

It's been an incredible season far for Towns, who has played in 38 of the Knicks' 42 games. He's averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 55/45/84 shooting splits. Towns ranks fourth in NBA.com's latest MVP ladder, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's on pace to be a potential first team All-NBA pick — but it'll be very interesting to see if this thumb issue impacts his effectiveness at all in the second half of the season.

In his first meeting against the team that employed him for the first nine seasons of his career, Towns went off for 32 points, 20 rebounds, and 6 assists on remarkable efficiency. The Knicks blew out the Wolves 133-107 in that Dec. 19 game at Target Center.

Some of the shine around Friday's matchup between the Wolves (21-19) and Knicks (27-15) would be dimmed if KAT can't play. Another of the players involved in the preseason blockbuster between the two teams, Minnesota guard Donte DiVincenzo, has already been ruled out because of a toe injury. It's possible Julius Randle will be the only player in the deal to suit up for this one. He figures to have plenty of motivation in his return to MSG.

Without Towns on Wednesday, the Knicks started Minneapolis native Jericho Sims at center and often used power forward Precious Achiuwa as their 5 in smaller lineups. They'd likely need Sims and perhaps reserve center Ariel Hukporti to play against the Wolves' Rudy Gobert if Towns is out.

More Wolves:

Timberwolves face tough test without Donte DiVincenzo: Who steps up?

Anthony Edwards calls Wolves' starting five 'terrible' after Warriors loss

Chris Finch sends message to Rudy Gobert amid rebounding woes

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News