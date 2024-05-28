Mike Conley Jr. to reporter: 'You're gonna have a hell of a story to write'
Mike Conley Jr. remains ultra-confident ahead of Game 4 Tuesday, despite the Timberwolves trailing the Mavericks 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.
Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawcynski told Dan Barreiro on his KFAN radio show that Conley was confident leaving the arena in Dallas after Game 3, with Krawcyznski recalling what Conley told him in front of others: “Jon, you’re gonna have a hell of a story to write. We’re gonna make history."
Game 4 will tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, as the Timberwolves start a journey to become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit. One-hundred-fifty-four teams have attempted the feat previously and all of them have failed, with only four forcing a Game 7.
"It's frustrating when you look up and you're down 0-3, but a lot of that has to do with what Dallas has done, a lot of it has to do with things we can fix," Conley told the media Monday. "We believe we can fix a lot of that and if we can just come out in Game 4 and do that we give ourselves a chance."
Conley has had arguably his best two-game stretch of the postseason, averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field and 50% from 3 in Games 2 and 3.